UPDATE 2-Warm weather and low energy prices hurt Centrica's margins
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM
SEOUL Aug 22 Top aides to the leaders of North and South Korea continued their talks after nearly three hours on Saturday, the South's Unification Ministry said, held to address tensions following an exchange of artillery fire that threatened military conflict.
The talks were announced just hours before the deadline of an ultimatum set by the North to begin military action unless the South halted propaganda broadcasts at the border that had prompted Pyongyang to fire artillery against the South. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM
May 8 Warren Buffett said on Monday that United Airlines made a "terrible mistake" in handling the fallout after a man was forcibly dragged off a United flight, a bloody confrontation that sparked global outrage.