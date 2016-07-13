SEOUL, July 13 A team of South Korean and U.S.
military officials has selected the southeastern county of
Seongju to deploy an anti-missile defence system designed to
protect against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, South
Korea said on Wednesday.
The location will allow the Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) battery to provide protection for up to
two-thirds of the South Korean population and for nuclear power
plants and oil storage facilities, the South's Defence Ministry
said.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson; Editing by Paul Tait)