SEOUL May 11 South Korea said on Monday North
Korea's recent test-firing of a submarine-based ballistic
missile is a "very serious and concerning matter", although it
also said Pyongyang's capability with the weapon is at an early
stage of development.
Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said on Saturday
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw the test-launch of
the missile from an offshore location. Such a development could
pose a new threat to the isolated country's neighbours and the
United States.
"We urge North Korea to immediately stop developing SLBMs
(submarine-launched ballistic missiles), which hinder
the stability of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia," Kim
Min-seok, spokesman for South Korea's defence ministry, told
reporters on Monday.
He said North Korea still needed time to develop
additional equipment in order to make its submarine-launched
missile system fully operational.
North Korea's state media often boasts of successful
military and space accomplishments, including the launch of a
functional communications satellite, which are not independently
verified by outside experts.
It is believed to have launched a long-range rocket and put
an object into orbit in December 2012, defying scepticism and
international warnings not to pursue such a programme, which
could be used to develop intercontinental missiles.
