SEOUL May 20 Photos showing a North Korean
missile launched from a submarine were manipulated by state
propagandists, and the isolated country may still be years away
from developing the technology, analysts and a senior U.S. Navy
admiral said on Tuesday.
North Korea, heavily sanctioned by the United States and
United Nations for its missile and nuclear tests, said on May 9
it had successfully conducted an underwater test-fire of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) which, if true,
would indicate progress in its pursuit of building
missile-equipped submarines.
But Pyongyang was still "many years" from developing
submarine-launched ballistic missiles, Admiral James Winnefeld
told an audience at the Centre for Strategic & International
Studies (CSIS) in Washington on Tuesday.
Analysis seen by Reuters from German aerospace engineers
Markus Schiller and Robert Schmucker of Schmucker Technologie
supported Winnefeld's statement.
The Munich-based pair said photos of the launch were
"strongly modified", including reflections of the missile
exhaust flame in the water which did not line up with the
missile itself.
North Korea, which regularly threatens to destroy the United
States, had a track record of offering faked proof to claim
significant advances in missile technology, Schiller and
Schmucker said, such as poorly built mockups of missiles on
display at military parades in 2012 and 2013.
"Considering the track record of North Korean deceptions, it
seems sensible to assume that any North Korean SLBM capability
is still a very long time in the future, if it will ever
surface," Schiller and Schmucker said.
The pair also agreed with analysis posted by experts on the
websites 38north.org and armscontrolwonk.com that the missile
was likely launched from a specially designed submerged barge,
and not from a submarine.
A photo on state TV showed a missile high in the sky leaving
a trail of white smoke, whereas other photos from state media
showed no white smoke, suggesting the two photos were of
different missiles with different propulsion systems, Schiller
and Schmucker said.
"They have not gotten as far as their clever video editors
and spinmeisters would have us believe," Winnefeld said.
South Korean military officials said after the launch that
photos showing the missile appeared to be authentic.
"We haven't changed our stance that the rocket was fired
from a submarine and flew about 150 metres out of the water," a
South Korean military official said, when asked to comment on
Winnefeld's remarks.
"As we have previously said, the photos don't appear to have
been manipulated."
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)