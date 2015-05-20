(Roves quotation marks from headline)
By James Pearson
SEOUL May 20 Photographs showing a North Korean
missile launched from a submarine were manipulated by state
propagandists and the country may be years away from developing
such technology, analysts and a top U.S. military official said
on Tuesday.
North Korea, sanctioned by the United States and United
Nations for its missile and nuclear tests, said on May 9 it had
successfully conducted an underwater test-fire of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile which, if true, would
indicate progress in its pursuit of missile-equipped submarines.
On Wednesday, North Korea warned the United States not to
challenge its sovereign right to boost military deterrence and
boasted of its ability to miniaturise nuclear warheads, a claim
it has made before and which has been widely questioned by
experts and never verified.
But North Korea is still "many years" from developing
submarine-launched ballistic missiles, U.S. Admiral James
Winnefeld told an audience at the Centre for Strategic &
International Studies in Washington on Tuesday.
"They have not gotten as far as their clever video editors
and spinmeisters would have us believe," said Winnefeld, who is
vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Analysis seen by Reuters from German aerospace engineers
Markus Schiller and Robert Schmucker of Schmucker Technologie
appeared to support Winnefeld's statement.
The Munich-based pair said photos of the launch were
"strongly modified", including reflections of the missile
exhaust flame in the water which did not line up with the
missile itself.
North Korea, which regularly threatens to destroy the United
States, had a record of offering faked proof to claim advances
in missile technology, Schiller and Schmucker said, such as
poorly built mockups of missiles on display at military parades
in 2012 and 2013.
The pair agreed with analysis posted by experts on the
websites 38north.org and armscontrolwonk.com that the missile
was likely launched from a specially designed submerged barge,
and not from a submarine
A photo on state television showed a missile high in the sky
leaving a trail of white smoke, whereas other photos from state
media showed no white smoke, suggesting the two photos were of
different missiles with different propulsion systems, Schiller
and Schmucker said.
South Korea stood by its position that the photos appeared
authentic. "We haven't changed our stance that the rocket was
fired from a submarine and flew about 150 metres out of the
water," a South Korean military official said.
The North's National Defence Commission, the main ruling
body headed by leader Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday the
submarine-based missile launch was "yet a higher level of
accomplishment in the development of strategic attack means".
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie
and Jeremy Laurence)