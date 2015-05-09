* Launch violates U.N. sanctions on N. Korea -experts
* U.S. calls on N. Korea to refrain from raising tensions
* Test has not been independently verified
(Adds U.S. security analyst in paragraphs 9-10)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, May 9 North Korea said on Saturday it had
successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a submarine, a
step that would mark significant progress in the secretive
state's military capabilities.
It could pose a new threat to South Korea, Japan and the
United States, which have tried to contain North Korea's growing
nuclear and missile strength, military experts said.
The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw the test-launch
from an offshore location as the submarine dived and "a
ballistic missile surfaced from the sea and soared into the air,
leaving a fiery trail of blaze," the official KCNA news agency
said.
"Through the test, it was verified and confirmed that the
underwater ballistic missile launch from a strategic submarine
fully achieved the latest military, scientific and technical
requirements."
North Korea is under United Nations sanctions banning it
from developing or using ballistic missile technology.
The United States would not comment on the reported test but
said launches using ballistic missile technology were a "clear
violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further
raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking
concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments
and obligations," a State Department official said in an email.
The KCNA report did not mention the date or the exact
location of the test, but a separate KCNA dispatch on Saturday
said Kim gave field guidance at a fishery complex in Sinpo, a
port city on the country's east coast and the location of a
known submarine base.
ADVANCED CAPABILITIES
The test, if verified, would mean North Korea can move its
missiles within range of the United States, said Korea analyst
Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies
in Washington.
"The test shows that North Korea missile capabilities are
advancing without any constraints now despite a bevy of
nonproliferation sanctions applied by the United Nations," he
said in an email.
A South Korean military expert who saw still photos of the
launch in the North's media said they appeared to show a
ballistic missile being fired from a submarine in a "cold
launch" through an ejection mechanism, a key element in a
submarine launch system.
"The potential of this is that existing missile defence
against the North can be rendered useless," said Shin In-kyun,
who runs the Korea Defence Network, an independent forum.
Such missile defence systems are positioned to look at the
North, not at "submarines that could be south of Jeju or near
Guam". Jeju is a South Korean island.
Shin said a full deployment of the submarine-based missile
system would still require a functional guided propulsion
mechanism that can carry the missile vehicle from the water
surface to a target.
The North has also yet to demonstrate it has successfully
miniaturised a nuclear warhead to be fitted on a delivery
vehicle for deployment, according to experts.
South Korea did not have an immediate comment on the report
on the submarine launch.
MILITARY BOASTS
In January, Johns Hopkins University's U.S.-Korea Institute
said on its website, 38 North, that satellite imagery showed
possible evidence of work on vertical launch tubes on a
submarine that could be for ballistic missiles.
The vessel could serve "as an experimental test bed for
land-attack submarines", it said, although it cautioned such a
test would be expensive and time-consuming "with no guarantee of
success".
North Korea's state media often boasts of successful
military and space accomplishments, including the launch of a
functional communications satellite, which are not independently
verified by outside experts.
It is believed to have launched a long-range rocket and put
an object into orbit in December 2012, defying scepticism and
international warnings not to pursue such a programme, which
could be used to develop intercontinental missiles.
South Korea's military said later on Saturday the North had
fired three land-based cruise missiles from a separate location
on its east coast into the sea with a range of about 120 km (70
miles).
The North has an arsenal of land-based ballistic missiles
and last test-fired a mid-range missile in March last year,
drawing further condemnation from the international community.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul and Doina Chiacu
in Washington; Editing by Andrew Roche and Raissa Kasolowsky)