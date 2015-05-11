Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
SEOUL North Korea could build a fully operational submarine equipped with ballistic missiles within two or three years, a South Korean defence official said on Monday.
The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said photos of North Korea's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile appeared authentic.
North Korea said on Saturday it had successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a submarine. Such a development, if verified, would mark a significant new technological achievement for Pyongyang.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
ADEN An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.