SEOUL May 11 North Korea could build a fully operational submarine equipped with ballistic missiles within two or three years, a South Korean defence official said on Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said photos of North Korea's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile appeared authentic.

North Korea said on Saturday it had successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a submarine. Such a development, if verified, would mark a significant new technological achievement for Pyongyang. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)