SEOUL May 11 North Korea could build a fully
operational submarine equipped with ballistic missiles within
two or three years, a South Korean defence official said on
Monday.
The official, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the matter, said photos of North Korea's test of
a submarine-launched ballistic missile appeared authentic.
North Korea said on Saturday it had successfully test-fired
a ballistic missile from a submarine. Such a development, if
verified, would mark a significant new technological achievement
for Pyongyang.
