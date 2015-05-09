WASHINGTON May 9 The United States called on
North Korea on Saturday to refrain from taking actions that
inflame tensions in the region after state media reported
Pyongyang test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
A State Department official would not comment on the
reported test but said launches using ballistic missile
technology violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further
raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking
concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments
and obligations," the official said in an email.
