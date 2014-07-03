SEOUL, July 3 North Korea will reopen some of
its domestic scheduled air routes for the first time in years, a
China-based tour operator said on Thursday, another sign of
moves to bolster tourism in the isolated country.
North Korea suffers from chronic fuel shortages, but has
imported large quantities of jet fuel and gasoline from China in
the first five months of this year, according to data compiled
by Reuters.
"Regular flights like this have not been scheduled before -
at least not in the six years we've been doing this," said Troy
Collings of Young Pioneer Tours, a China-based company that
specialises in taking Western tourists to North Korea.
North Korea's national airline Air Koryo will start
operating the flights from mid-July, Collings said.
Foreign tourists have previously had to charter ageing
Soviet-era planes to fly between cities which can take up to two
days to reach by rail or road.
The vast majority of tourists to North Korea are from China,
with 237,000 visitors from the country in 2012, nearly double
the level from 2010, according to Chinese data.
While North Korea does not publish tourist numbers, travel
agencies estimate as many as 6,000 Westerners visit North Korea
every year, compared to just 700 a decade ago. Most are
adventure-seekers curious about life in the authoritarian state,
and ignore critics who say their dollars are propping up a
repressive regime.
Like the country's sprawling railroad network, the flights
will likely be open to local officials and North Koreans with
work or business interests in other cities.
North Korea has stepped up investment in tourism
infrastructure under Kim Jong Un, who took power in 2011 when
his father Kim Jong Il died, including the construction of a new
ski resort near the country's east coast and waterparks in the
capital, Pyongyang.
North Koreans require a state-issued travel permit to travel
internally, although those with money are able to bribe their
way on or off trains and through internal checkpoints between
rural provinces.
