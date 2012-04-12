* U.N. chief warns rocket launch will heighten tensions
* Ban hopes North Korea will heed international calls
* China's envoy says wants to defuse tension, not inflame
situation
UNITED NATIONS/GENEVA, April 12 A long-range
rocket launch by North Korea would heighten tensions in the
region and lead world powers to put Pyongyang back in the dock
at the U.N. Security Council, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
warned on Thursday.
In New York, China's envoy urged that everything possible
should be done to defuse tension over North Korea's plan to
conduct a launch that has drawn international criticism.
North Korea's neighbours and the West say the launch - which
could blast off within days - is a disguised ballistic missile
test. Regional powers also fear it could be the prelude to
another nuclear test, a pattern the hermit state set in 2009.
Ban told a news conference in Geneva that the threatened
launch of a so-called "application satellite" atop a ballistic
missile would worsen relations with North Korea's neighbours.
"I only hope that DPRK authorities will heed the calls of
the international community. It is clearly a violation of
Security Council resolution 1874," Ban said, referring to the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"It seems to me that, considering what measures they have
taken until today, by inviting foreign journalists, showing
their launching pad, that they may proceed, unfortunately.
"There were many countries in the region to have exercised
their influence over DPRK authorities not to go ahead but there
is no indication that they may not launch this one. We are very
much concerned about this."
In New York, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Li
Baodong told reporters: "We have got to do everything possible
to defuse tension rather than inflame the situation there. So I
think we should do everything possible to make sure that peace
and stability is maintained."
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told
reporters on Thursday: "We think the Council should respond
credibly, I believe it will.
"We have said, and others have said, that the wise thing
would be for North Korea to forego this provocative and
ill-considered action which is in blatant violation of
international law and their international obligations," she
said.
The launch will take a three-stage rocket over a sea
separating the Korean peninsula from China before releasing a
satellite into orbit when the third stage fires over waters near
the Philippines.
On Wednesday, North Korea said it was injecting fuel,
meaning that the rocket could blast off as early as Thursday, at
the start of a five-day window.
Japan's Kyodo news agency reported a government source as
saying poor weather meant there was unlikely to be a launch on
Thursday.
Ban said he hoped North Korea would become a "responsible
member of the international community".
"If and when the DPRK launches what they say is a satellite,
or missile, I believe that member states will bring this matter
to the Security Council," he said.