UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 Members of the U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to override China's objections and formally add the situation in North Korea, including allegations of grave human rights abuses, to the council's agenda.

There were 11 votes in favor, two against and two abstentions. Veto powers Russia and China voted against the inclusion of North Korea on the council's agenda, but as there are no vetoes in procedural votes of the council, the Chinese attempt to defeat the measure failed.

It has been nearly a decade since the council held a similar procedural vote. Previously the council's discussion of North Korea was limited to its nuclear weapons program, but now all aspects of the situation in the country can be scrutinized by the 15-nation body. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)