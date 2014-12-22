(Adds North Korean reaction)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 The United States and
other Western members of the U.N. Security Council on Monday
slammed North Korea's human rights record after voting to
overrule China's objections and add alleged grave abuses by the
hermit state to the council's agenda.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power
described life in North Korea as a "living nightmare" and
dismissed as absurd Pyongyang's demand for a joint U.S.-North
Korean investigation of the hacking of Sony Pictures
and threats of retaliation if the United States refused.
North Korea rejected the council move and warned that
decisions on how to respond would be made in Pyongyang.
The council meeting on North Korea came after a rare
procedural vote sparked by China's objections to the inclusion
of North Korea on the council's agenda.
There were 11 votes in favor, two against and two
abstentions. Russia and China voted against the inclusion of
North Korea on the council's agenda, but as there are no vetoes
in procedural votes of the council, the Chinese attempt to
defeat the measure failed.
The last time the council held a procedural vote was in
2006, when it added Myanmar to its agenda. Until now, the
council's discussions of North Korea have been limited to its
nuclear weapons program. But with Monday's vote, all aspects of
the country can now be scrutinized by the 15-nation body.
Before the vote, China U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi said "the
Security Council is not the forum to get involved in human
rights issues" and it "should refrain from doing anything that
might cause an escalation."
After the vote, a formal meeting on North Korea began
immediately, as requested by Australian Ambassador Gary Quinlan
and nine other mostly Western ambassadors. He described the
council move as "an historic step."
"The DPRK (North Korea) is in effect a totalitarian state
which uses violence and repression against its own citizens to
maintain itself and its threatening military apparatus in
power," Quinlan said. "The regime's atrocities against its own
people have created an inherently unstable state."
HORRIFIC ACCOUNTS
Monday's meeting comes after the General Assembly on Friday
urged the council to consider referring North Korea to the
International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity as
alleged in a U.N. inquiry report released in February.
North Korean diplomats did not participate in the meeting.
Pyongyang says the rights criticism is based on lies. A North
Korean diplomat warned that a decision on how to respond to the
Security Council move on Monday, which he blamed on the United
States, will come from Pyongyang.
"We totally reject the decision to bring DPRK (North
Korea's) human rights record to the U.N. Security Council,"
North Korean diplomat Kim Song told Reuters. "The United States
always uses the issue of human rights as a political weapon to
bring pressure on our country."
Power cited horrific accounts from defectors who fled North
Korean prison camps - accounts Pyongyang has dismissed as
fabricated.
"Ahn Myong Chul, a former guard at Prison Camp 22, spoke of
guards routinely raping prisoners," she said. "In one case in
which a victim became pregnant and gave birth, the former guard
reported, prison officials cooked her baby and fed it to their
dogs."
Power also touched on the hacking of Sony Pictures, which
Washington has blamed on North Korea. She
dismissed as "absurd" North Korea's calls for a joint
investigation of the incident with the United States and threats
of retaliation if it refused.
"It is exactly the kind of behavior we have come to expect
from a regime that threatened to take 'merciless
countermeasures' against the U.S. over a Hollywood comedy, and
has no qualms about holding tens of thousands of people in
harrowing gulags," Power said.
North Korea diplomat Kim Song reiterated that his country
has "no relation" to the hacking incident.
She urged the council to heed recommendations of the U.N.
Commission of Inquiry that North Korea be referred to the ICC.
Other council members gave similar speeches.
The Commission of Inquiry report details wide-ranging abuses
in North Korea, including prison camps, systematic torture,
starvation and killings comparable to Nazi-era atrocities.
"Rarely has such an extensive charge-sheet of international
crimes been brought to this council's attention," Assistant
Secretary-General for Human Rights Ivan Simonovic told the
council.
"It documents a totalitarian system that is characterized by
brutally enforced denial of the right to freedom of thought,
conscience and religion, as well as the rights to freedom of
opinion, expression, information and association," he added.
Council scrutiny is unlikely to land North Korea at the ICC,
which looks at genocide and other crimes against humanity, as
China could veto a council referral to the ICC.
China is Pyongyang's principal ally and protector.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)