UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 A North Korean diplomat rejected a U.N. Security Council decision on Monday to override China's objections and formally add allegations of grave North Korean human rights abuses to the council's agenda.

U.N. diplomat Kim Song accused the United States of raising the issue as a political weapon to pressure North Korea. He said a decision on how to respond to the council decision would be made in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

"We totally reject the decision to bring DPRK (North Korea's) human rights record to the U.N. Security Council," the diplomat told Reuters. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Howard Goller)