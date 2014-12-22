UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 A North Korean diplomat
rejected a U.N. Security Council decision on Monday to override
China's objections and formally add allegations of grave North
Korean human rights abuses to the council's agenda.
U.N. diplomat Kim Song accused the United States of raising
the issue as a political weapon to pressure North Korea. He said
a decision on how to respond to the council decision would be
made in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.
"We totally reject the decision to bring DPRK (North
Korea's) human rights record to the U.N. Security Council," the
diplomat told Reuters.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Howard Goller)