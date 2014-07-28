By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 28 A U.N. Security Council
committee on Monday blacklisted the operator of a North Korean
ship, which was seized near the Panama Canal last year for
smuggling Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters,
under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
The North Korea (DPRK) sanctions committee designated Ocean
Maritime Management, which operated the Chong Chon Gang, the
ship that was detained a year ago.
The U.N. designation means the company is now subject to an
international asset freeze and travel ban.
"Ocean Maritime Management Company, Ltd (OMM), played a key
role in arranging the shipment of the concealed cargo of arms
and related materiel," the committee said in an implementation
assistance notice, obtained by Reuters.
"The concealment of the aforementioned items demonstrates
intent to evade U.N. sanctions, and is consistent with previous
attempts by the DPRK to transfer arms and related materiel
through similar tactics in contravention of Security Council
prohibitions," the committee said.
A Panamanian court on Friday ordered the release of the
Chong Chon Gang's three North Korean officers. Thirty-two North
Korean sailors and the ship were released by Panama in February.
North Korea is under an array of United Nations, U.S. and
other countries' sanctions for repeated nuclear and ballistic
missile tests since 2006 in defiance of international demands to
stop.
A U.N. report issued in March said North Korea has developed
sophisticated ways to circumvent United Nations sanctions,
including the suspected use of its embassies abroad to
facilitate an illegal trade in weapons.
"The investigation also uncovered information indicating
that DPRK Embassy officials in Havana were engaged in making
arrangements for the shipment," the Security Council committee
said of the Chong Chon Gang shipment.
"The committee encourages states to continue to exercise
enhanced vigilance over DPRK diplomatic personnel," it said.
After the weapons were discovered on the Chong Chon Gang,
Cuba acknowledged it was sending "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons
to be repaired in North Korea and then returned to Cuba.
The Security Council committee said it was concerned that
this military-to-military cooperation violated U.N. resolutions,
which it said "prohibit the transfer from the DPRK by its
nationals or from its territory of advice, services or
assistance related to the maintenance or use of prohibited arms
and related materiel."
"This prohibition covers many activities including repair,
diagnosis, monitoring, physical and chemical tests, and any
related services for such items," the committee said.
