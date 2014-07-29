(Recasts With concerns about Cuba, adds U.S. comment in
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 28 A U.N. Security Council
committee on Monday blacklisted the operator of a North Korean
ship, which was seized near the Panama Canal last year for
smuggling Soviet-era arms, and raised concerns about Cuba's
military cooperation with Pyongyang.
The North Korea (DPRK) sanctions committee designated Ocean
Maritime Management, which operated the Chong Chon Gang, the
ship detained a year ago carrying arms, including two MiG-21 jet
fighters, under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
The company is now subject to an international asset freeze
and travel ban. North Korea is under an array of United Nations
and U.S. and other countries' sanctions for nuclear and
ballistic missile tests since 2006 in defiance of global demands
to stop.
"Ocean Maritime Management Company, Ltd (OMM), played a key
role in arranging the shipment of the concealed cargo of arms
and related materiel," the committee said in an implementation
assistance notice.
"The concealment of the aforementioned items demonstrates
intent to evade U.N. sanctions, and is consistent with previous
attempts by the DPRK to transfer arms and related materiel
through similar tactics in contravention of Security Council
prohibitions," the committee said.
After the weapons were discovered on the Chong Chon Gang,
Cuba acknowledged it was sending "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons
to be repaired in North Korea and then returned to Cuba.
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
described the Chong Chon Gang incident as "a cynical, outrageous
and illegal attempt by Cuba and North Korea to circumvent United
Nations sanctions."
She said the Security Council committee had "uncovered
irrefutable facts that clearly prove Cuba and the DPRK's
intentions to violate sanctions by employing highly
sophisticated deception and obfuscation techniques."
A U.N. report issued in March said North Korea has developed
sophisticated ways to circumvent United Nations sanctions,
including the suspected use of its embassies abroad to
facilitate an illegal trade in weapons.
The Security Council committee said on Monday that
investigation found indications that North Korean officials in
Havana helped make arrangements for the Chong Chon Gang
shipment.
"The committee encourages states to continue to exercise
enhanced vigilance over DPRK diplomatic personnel," it said.
The committee said it was concerned the military cooperation
between Cuba and North Korea violated U.N. resolutions, which
"prohibit the transfer from the DPRK by its nationals or from
its territory of advice, services or assistance related to the
maintenance or use of prohibited arms and related materiel."
"This prohibition covers many activities including repair,
diagnosis, monitoring, physical and chemical tests, and any
related services for such items," the committee said.
A Panamanian court on Friday ordered the release of the
Chong Chon Gang's three North Korean officers. Thirty-two North
Korean sailors and the ship were released by Panama in February.
