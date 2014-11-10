WASHINGTON Nov 10 A secret trip by U.S. spy
chief James Clapper to North Korea to retrieve two jailed
Americans last weekend was delayed by a day after Clapper's
plane developed a mechanical problem, U.S. government sources
said on Monday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, was traveling
outside the U.S. mainland when he was asked to go to Pyongyang
to pick up Americans Kenneth Bae and Matthew Miller on Saturday.
Clapper's trip included a stop in Hawaii, where a mechanical
problem was detected with his Air Force Boeing plane. Clapper
spent the night in Hawaii while a second plane was arranged for
him to complete the North Korea mission.
