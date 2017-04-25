An overview of a national meeting at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on April 24, 2017 in celebration of the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 25, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

North Korean soldiers walk in front of bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo released by Kyodo April 25, 2017, to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. Kyodo/via REUTERS

North Koreans walk in front of bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong Il as they offer flowers to the statues at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo released by Kyodo April 25, 2017, to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. Kyodo/via REUTERS

North Korean soldiers salute bronze statues (not pictured) of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo released by Kyodo April 25, 2017, to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. Kyodo/via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea confirmed on Tuesday that North Korea was carrying out a large-scale live-fire drill in areas around the city of Wonsan.

South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the North Korean exercise was under way on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's movement," the office said.

The firing exercise took place on the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army, amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's development of weapons.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)