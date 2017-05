Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the media during a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

BEIJING There is a danger that the situation on the Korean peninsula could escalate or slip out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a senior Russian diplomat.

Wang made the comments during a meeting on the sidelines of a meeting at the United Nations, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)