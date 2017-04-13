Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool/Files

BEIJING China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday military force cannot resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and he expects an opportunity to return to talks will arise amid current tension.

Wang, speaking to reporters following a meeting with the Palestinian foreign minister in Beijing, also said that whoever provoked the North Korea situation would have to assume historical responsibility for it.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Nick Heath; Editing by Robert Birsel)