SEOUL, Sept 1 Three U.S. citizens detained in
North Korea spoke to the U.S. television channel CNN on Monday
with one pleading with the United States for help and another
describing his situation as "urgent".
Kenneth Bae, who was arrested 18 months ago and sentenced to
15 years hard labour for attempting to bring down the state,
told CNN he was working eight hours a day, six days a week, and
was the only inmate at a prison camp staffed by more than 20
officials, including a doctor.
"My health is failing," Bae said.
"I ask the U.S. government and people out there to really
put in effort to send somebody, to make it work," he added.
In the past, U.S. citizens held in North Korea have been
freed after visits from former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill
Clinton.
Tourists Matthew Miller and Jeffrey Fowle, who were arrested
this year, told CNN they were being treated well as they awaited
imminent trial.
"My situation is very urgent," said Miller, from
Bakersfield, California, who was arrested in April when he
ripped up his tourist visa upon entry to the isolated country
and said he was seeking asylum, state media said at the time.
"Very soon I am going to trial, and I (will) directly be
sent to prison," Miller said.
Jeffrey Fowle, a middle-aged man from Miamisburg, Ohio, said
he was being treated well: "I hope and pray that it continues,
while I'm here, two more days or two more decades."
He was arrested in May after he left a bible under a bin in
the toilet of a sailor's club in the northeastern city of
Chongjin.
It was not immediately clear if the detained U.S. citizens,
who CNN said were given five minutes each to be interviewed,
were speaking freely.
Bae, who appeared to have been interviewed separately, was
shown in the CNN video dressed in a casual shirt and trousers -
a departure from previous official and foreign media footage
that showed the Korean-American dressed in prison-camp work
clothes.
CNN, which was in Pyongyang to cover a wrestling match
organised by a Japanese politician, said the interview was not
pre-planned, and its crew had to cut short an earlier
appointment when they were told "immediately to meet with a
high-level government official in the capital".
