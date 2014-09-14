Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING, April 25 Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
SEOUL, Sept 14 North Korea sentenced U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller to six years hard labour for committing "hostile acts" as a tourist to the isolated country, a statement carried by state media said on Sunday.
Miller, from Bakersfield, California, and in his mid-20s, entered North Korea in April this year whereupon he tore up his tourist visa and demanded Pyongyang grant him asylum, according to a release from state media at the time.
North Korea has yet to announce a trial date for fellow U.S. citizen Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, who was arrested in May this year for leaving a bible under the toilet of a sailor's club in the eastern port city of Chongjin.
U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae has been held by the isolated country since December 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of 15 years hard labour for crimes North Korea said amounted to a plot to overthrow the state. (Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, April 25 Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc , the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices heading into the crucial spring selling season.