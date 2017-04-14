(Adds report Air China suspending flights to North Korea)
BEIJING/PYONGYANG, April 14 China said on Friday
tension over North Korea had to be stopped from reaching an
"irreversible and unmanageable stage" as a U.S. aircraft carrier
group steamed towards the region amid fears the North may
conduct a sixth nuclear weapons test.
Concern has grown since the U.S. Navy fired 59 Tomahawk
missiles at a Syrian airfield last week in response to a deadly
gas attack, raising questions about U.S. President Donald
Trump's plans for North Korea, which has conducted missile and
nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. and unilateral sanctions.
The United States has warned that a policy of "strategic
patience" is over. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence travels to
South Korea on Sunday on a long-planned 10-day trip to Asia.
China, North Korea's sole major ally and neighbour which
nevertheless opposes its weapons programme, has called for talks
leading to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
"We call on all parties to refrain from provoking and
threatening each other, whether in words or actions, and not let
the situation get to an irreversible and unmanageable stage,"
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters in Beijing.
North Korea denounced the United States for bringing "huge
nuclear strategic assets" to the region as the Carl Vinson
strike group with a flag-ship nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
steamed closer, and said it stood ready to strike back.
"The Trump administration, which made a surprise guided
cruise-missile strike on Syria on April 6, has entered the path
of open threat and blackmail," the North's KCNA news agency
quoted the military as saying in a statement.
"The army and people of the DPRK will as ever courageously
counter those who encroach upon the dignity and sovereignty of
the DPRK and will always mercilessly ravage all provocative
options of the U.S. with Korean-style toughest counteraction."
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea, still technically at war with the South after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty, has on
occasion conducted missile or nuclear tests to coincide with big
political events and often threatens the United States, South
Korea and Japan.
On Saturday, it marks the "Day of the Sun", the 105th
anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.
U.S. ally South Korea warned against any North Korean
"provocation", such as a nuclear or missile test.
"There is certain to be powerful punitive measure that will
be difficult for the North Korean regime to endure," the South's
Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
WITH OR WITHOUT YOU
While Trump has put North Korea on notice that he will not
tolerate any more provocation, U.S. officials have said his
administration is focusing its strategy on tougher economic
sanctions.
Trump said on Thursday North Korea was a problem that "will
be taken care of" and he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping
would "work very hard" to help resolve it.
Trump has also said the United States is prepared to tackle
the crisis without China, if necessary.
He diverted the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its strike
group towards the Korean peninsula last weekend in a show of
force. (tmsnrt.rs/2p1yGTQ)
Trump has also been pressing China to do more to rein in
North Korea.
China banned all imports of North Korean coal on Feb. 26
under U.N. sanctions, cutting off the North's most important
export, and on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said
national airline Air China was suspending flights to Pyongyang.
It did not say why the flights, which operate on Monday,
Wednesday and Friday, were being suspended and Air China could
not be reached for comment.
Worry about North Korean aggression has also led to a
deterioration of ties between China and South Korea because
China objects to the deployment of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude
Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in the South.
"It's not hard to see that ever since the United States and
Republic of Korea decided to deploy THAAD, the situation has not
become harmonious but has become more tense," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, said in response to a question
about the system.
South Korea and the United States say the sole purpose of
the THAAD is to guard against North Korean missiles, but China
says that its powerful radar could penetrate its territory.
The dollar fell on Friday against a basket of currencies, on
track for a losing week as tension over North Korea underpinned
the perceived safe-haven Japanese yen.
Japan's Nikkei business daily said the government had
discussed how to rescue an estimated 57,000 Japanese citizens in
South Korea as well as how to cope with a possible flood of
North Korean refugees coming to Japan, among whom might be
spies.
In Pyongyang, retired soldier Ho Song Chol told Reuters that
North Korea would win should there be any conflict with the
United States.
"We don't think about other things, we just live in our
belief that we will win as long as our Supreme Leader is with
us," Ho said, referring to Kim Jong Un.
Kang Gil-won, a 26-year-old graduate living in Seoul, said
his biggest concern was not North Korea, but finding work in a
tough job market.
"There’s no concern that war is going to break out
tomorrow," he told Reuters at a "study café" where many job
seekers prepare for interviews.
"Getting a job is a war that I feel in my bones."
