By Roberta Rampton and Sue-Lin Wong
SEOUL/PYONGYANG, April 17 U.S. Vice President
Mike Pence warned North Korea on Monday that recent American
military strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed President
Donald Trump's resolve should not be questioned, but Pyongyang
vowed to continue missile and nuclear tests.
After a huge display of missiles in Pyongyang and a failed
North Korean missile test during the weekend, U.S. officials
praised China for stepping up efforts to rein in North Korea,
Beijing's neighbor and ally.
But Pence and South Korea's acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn,
said they would proceed with the early deployment to South Korea
of the U.S. THAAD missile-defense system, in spite of Chinese
objections.
At a White House Easter celebration on Monday, Trump was
asked if he had a message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
and replied: “Gotta behave.”
But senior North Korean officials remained defiant.
North Korea's deputy representative to the United Nations,
Kim In Ryong, accused Washington of creating “a situation where
nuclear war could break out an any time” and said Pyongyang's
next nuclear test would take place "at a time and at a place
where our headquarters deems necessary."
North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol told the
BBC that missiles would continue to be tested on "a weekly,
monthly and yearly basis."
Kim Song Gyong, director general of the European Department
of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, told Reuters in Pyongyang
that if Washington made "the slightest movement" to make a
nuclear strike on North Korea, Pyongyang would strike first and
"destroy the aggressors without any mercy.”
He went on to clarify that the approach of a U.S. naval
strike force led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl
Vinson to Korean waters would not be considered enough to
constitute “the slightest movement”.
Korean tensions have escalated following repeated North
Korean missile tests and concerns that Pyongyang may soon
conduct a sixth nuclear bomb test in defiance of U.N. sanctions.
Washington is increasingly worried about North Korean efforts to
develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could hit the U.S.
mainland.
Speaking alongside Hwang, Pence said the world had witnessed
Trump's resolve in the past two weeks, which saw a U.S. missile
attack on a Syrian airfield and the dropping of a powerful
non-nuclear bomb on Islamic State in Afghanistan.
"North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the
strength of the armed forces of the United States in this
region," Pence said on what was his first stop of a four-nation
Asia tour intended to show that Trump is not turning his back on
the increasingly volatile part of the world.
Pence, whose father served in the 1950-53 Korean War,
visited the North-South border on Monday and said Washington
would stand by its "ironclad alliance" with South Korea.
"All options are on the table to achieve the objectives and
ensure the stability of the people of this country," he told
reporters as tinny propaganda music floated across from the
North Korean side of the so-called demilitarized zone (DMZ).
The Trump administration has said that military action
remains an option for dealing with North Korea.
But mindful that this would likely trigger massive
retaliation and casualties in South Korea and Japan and among
U.S. troops there, U.S. officials say the Trump administration's
main focus is on tougher economic sanctions to try to get
Pyongyang to abandon its weapons programs.
Trump himself, when asked on Monday if he was considering
military action, told Fox News Channel he didn't want to
"telegraph" his plans like the previous administration.
"We’ll see what happens. I hope things work out well," he
said but added that the United States had tried to engage the
North Koreans in talks for a long time.
On Sunday, Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster,
said that the United States, its allies and China were working
on a range of responses to North Korea's latest missile test,
citing what he called an international consensus to act.
He indicated Trump was not considering military action for
now, despite the dispatch the carrier group.
U.S. officials say tougher sanctions could include an oil
embargo, a global ban on North Korea's airline, intercepting
cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing business with
Pyongyang. They say greater Chinese cooperation is vital.
NO 'RED LINES'
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said China had taken some
"very helpful" steps, although it remained to be seen how
effective these would be. Asked if Trump had a "red line" on
North Korea, Spicer said the president did not believe these
worked.
Susan Thornton, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for
East Asia, said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and China's top
diplomat, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, agreed in a phone call on
Sunday on the need for strict enforcement of U.N. resolutions
and for international action to press Pyongyang "to cease
provocative actions and recommit to peaceful denuclearization.”
Thornton said any new North Korean nuclear test "would draw
a pretty significant international response."
"We’re definitely not seeking conflict or regime change,"
she said. "But we are committed to defending our people and our
allies should it be necessary.”
Pence is expected to discuss Korean tensions with Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday when he travels to Tokyo
for economic talks with Finance Minister Taro Aso. He will also
visit Jakarta and Sydney.
His economic discussions will be closely watched to see how
hard a line Washington is prepared to take on trade. Trump
campaigned on an "America First" platform, and has vowed to
narrow big trade deficits with nations like China and Japan.
But Trump has also shown willingness to link trade to other
issues, saying he would cut a better trade deal with China if it
exerts influence on North Korea.
China has appeared increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang,
speaking out against its weapons tests and supporting United
Nations sanctions, while repeatedly calling for talks.
China banned imports of North Korean coal, the country's
most important export, in February, and Chinese media have
raised the possibility of restricting oil shipments to the
North.
However, Beijing says the crisis is one between the United
States and North Korea.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the
situation was "highly sensitive, complicated and high risk" and
all sides should "avoid taking provocative actions "
