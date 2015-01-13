By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The United States aims to use
new sanctions imposed on North Korea over the cyber attack on
Sony Pictures to cut off the country's remaining links to the
international financial system, a senior U.S. Treasury official
said on Tuesday.
Daniel Glaser, assistant secretary for terrorist financing
at the U.S. Treasury Department, said past sanctions had already
discouraged "hundreds" of overseas banks, including China's
major commercial banks, from doing business with North Korea.
New sanctions announced by President Barack Obama on Jan 2.
provided "a tremendous amount of flexibility" and the goal was
to identity remaining financial institutions that allowed North
Korea access to the global system, which could face sanction
themselves, Glaser told a House of Representatives briefing.
"We could target any North Korean government agency; we
could target any North Korean government official ... we could
apply sanctions with respect to any individual or entity who is
providing them, in turn, material support," he said.
Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,
called for use of the full scope of the new sanctions announced
after U.S. authorities said North Korea was behind the Sony
attack. North Korea has denied involvement.
"The significance of this new Executive Order may come from
the broad power it gives the president to target anyone who is a
part of the North Korean government, or is assisting them in any
way that is if the administration chooses to use it to its
full advantage," he told the briefing.
"We need to step up and target those financial institutions
in Asia and beyond that are supporting the brutal and dangerous
North Korean regime."
When challenged by Royce about "a number of small banks"
still doing business with North Korea and the need to choke off
the country's access to hard currency, Glaser replied: "That's
exactly what we are trying to do."
Royce said he hoped a bipartisan bill he sponsored that
would label North Korea "a primary money laundering concern"
would be passed by the Senate this year.
Long-standing international sanctions have sought to push
North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, but while they
have slowed the program, they have not stopped it.
North Korea's main economic ties are with China and,
according U.S. government reports, the country's tiny economy
has supported itself with money-making scams ranging from
counterfeiting $100 bills to illicit arms sales and drug
smuggling.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Gunna Dickson)