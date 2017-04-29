LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to
test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to
Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
North Korea test-fired a missile shortly after U.S.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb
Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead
to "catastrophic consequences".
"Despite strong warnings by the international community,
North Korea today went through its ballistic missile launch. It
is a grave threat to our country. This is absolutely not
acceptable. We strongly condemn such acts," Abe told reporters
in London.
(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout, editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)