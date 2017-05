TOKYO Japan condemned a North Korean ballistic missile test launch on Saturday as absolutely unacceptable and a violation of U.N. resolutions, and it lodged a strong protest.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said he had been in touch with Prime Minister Abe, who is travelling in Europe, and officials were gathering information about the missile test, which appeared to have failed shortly after launch.

