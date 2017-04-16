White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster (C) and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) attend a joint news conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12,... REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON White House national security adviser H. R. McMaster said on Sunday that North Korea's missile test was provocative and that the United States was working with its allies, including China, to develop a range of options.

"This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime," McMaster said on ABC's "This Week" program.

"There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue."

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani and Caren Bohan; editing by Diane Craft)