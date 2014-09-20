By James Pearson
| SEOUL, Sept 20
SEOUL, Sept 20 An American recently sentenced to
six years hard labour by a North Korean court pretended to have
secret U.S. information and was deliberately arrested in a bid
to become famous and meet U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae in a North
Korean prison, state media said on Saturday.
Matthew Miller, 25, of Bakersfield, California, had prepared
his story in advance and written in a notebook that he was
seeking refuge after failing in an attempt to collect
information about the U.S. government, state media said.
"He perpetrated the above-said acts in the hope of becoming
a 'world famous guy' and the 'second Snowden' through
intentional hooliganism," KCNA said, referring to former U.S.
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, wanted by the United
States for leaking secrets of its surveillance programmes.
"This is an intolerable insult and mockery of the DPRK and
he therefore, deserved punishment," KCNA said, using the North's
official DPRK acronym.
Miller was arrested when he tore up the tourist visa he used
to enter the isolated country in April, state media said at the
time. He was sentenced to six years hard labour by a North
Korean court last Sunday.
"The results of the investigation made it clear that he did
so not because of a simple lack of understanding and
psychopathology, but deliberately perpetrated such criminal acts
for the purpose of directly going to prison," state media said.
Miller's case was exacerbated by the fact his actions
followed "reckless remarks" by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry that described reclusive North Korea as a "country of
evil," state media said.
Kerry in February criticised North Korea as an "evil place"
following the publication of an extensive human rights report by
United Nations investigators who said North Korean security
officials should be tried for crimes related to the systematic
starvation, torture and imprisonment of North Koreans.
DELIBERATELY SOUGHT ARREST
State media said Miller had deliberately sought his arrest
so he could investigate North Korean prison and human rights
conditions, and meet with and negotiate the release of U.S.
missionary Bae, who is serving a hard labour sentence after
being convicted of crimes against the state last year.
Unlike the two other Americans held in Pyongyang, relatively
little is known about Miller and his family has not spoken
publicly about him.
Reuters reported this week that he spent months in South
Korea pretending to be an Englishman named "Preston Somerset"
and invested time and money hiring artists to help create his
own anime adaption of Alice in Wonderland, the Lewis Carroll
fantasy with which he seemed fascinated, according to
acquaintances.
He did not seem to have close friends, a regular job or
means of support during the months he spent in Seoul over a
period of at least two years, they said. He gave no inkling of
any interest in nuclear-capable and unpredictable North Korea.
He is one of three U.S. citizens now being held by North
Korea. A third American, Jeffrey Fowle, was arrested for leaving
a Bible in the toilet of a sailor's club in the port city of
Chongjin and is currently awaiting trial.
The United States has said Pyongyang is using its citizens
as "pawns" to win a high-level visit from Washington, which has
repeatedly offered to send special envoy for North Korean Human
Rights Robert King to negotiate the release of Miller, Bae and
Fowle.
North Korea has so far rejected those offers.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lisa
Shumaker)