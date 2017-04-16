People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's failed missile launch from its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON North Korea launched a missile near Sinpo, on its east coast, and the missile blew up almost immediately, a U.S. military spokesman said on Saturday.

U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what it assessed to be a North Korean ballistic missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time (2121 GMT) on Saturday, said U.S. Navy Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command.

"The missile blew up almost immediately," Benham said. "The type of missile is still being assessed."

