By Tony Munroe and Jane Chung
BEIJING/SEOUL, April 13 Isolated North Korea
doesn't consume much oil, but curbing or cutting off its
supplies in retaliation for further nuclear or long-range
missile tests would be painful and potentially destabilising to
the regime of Kim Jong Un.
U.S. officials have told Reuters that an oil embargo is
among tougher sanctions Washington could pursue to counter North
Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Separately, the Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid
whose stance does not necessarily reflect official policy, said
in an editorial on Wednesday that "Chinese society" would
approve of "severe restrictive measures that have never been
seen before, such as restricting oil imports to the North," if
Pyongyang engages in further provocative activity.
China, which supplies most of North Korea's crude, no longer
reports its oil shipments to the country, but according to South
Korean data supplies it with roughly 500,000 tonnes of crude oil
annually. It also exports over 200,000 tonnes of oil products,
according to U.N. data.
Analysts said the impact of a full oil embargo on Pyongyang
would be so damaging that China, which opposes any measures that
could fuel instability in North Korea, would be unlikely to take
that step or agree to such a measure in the United Nations
Security Council, where it has a veto as a permanent member.
"If China cuts off oil supply, North Korea would not survive
on its own for three months and everything in North Korea would
be paralysed," said Cho Bong-hyun, who heads research on North
Korea's economy at IBK Bank in Seoul.
"This could increase the possibility of North Korea's
collapse and have an adverse impact on China as well. China
would rather consider reducing crude oil supply," he said.
North Korea has virtually no domestic oil production, and
has traditionally imported the little demand it has for fuel at
its refineries from China and, to a lesser extent, Russia.
North Korea has two refineries: the Ponghwa Chemical Factory
sits on the river border with Dandong in China, while the Sungri
refinery is located on the Tumen River bordering Russia.
Much of North Korea's energy is supplied by abundant
domestic coal, but oil is used by the military as well as in
transport and agriculture.
"Cutting off all oil for an extended period of time, perhaps
indefinitely, is probably the toughest economic punishment that
China could impose on North Korea. It is highly unlikely that
China would take such a step," said Bonnie Glaser of the Center
for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"It is possible that it might reduce the flow, stop oil
deliveries for a week or two, but not cut it off entirely."
In 2003, China's oil pipeline to North Korea shut down for
three days after a missile launch, adding to pressure on
Pyongyang to draw back from nuclear brinkmanship. Chinese
officials said then it was a mechanical breakdown, but some
experts said it was deliberate.
CREDIBLE SIGNAL
Data from Seoul's Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency
(KOTRA) shows North Korea imported 525,000 tonnes of crude oil
from China in 2015, up 5 percent from a year earlier.
United Nations data shows China also exported 218,087 tonnes
of refined oil products to North Korea in 2015, about six times
what Russia sent.
"The objective of a statement like this is not to follow
through; the objective is to send a credible signal that would
make the North Korean leadership think twice," Stephan Haggard,
an expert on the North Korean economy at the University of
California, San Diego, said of the Global Times editorial.
"It is all about shifting North Korea into a mode where
negotiations would resume," he said.
