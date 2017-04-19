LONDON, April 19 The United States must keep
military options on the table when it comes to North Korea, but
it does not want to use them unless it has to, U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said during a visit to Britain
on Wednesday.
"... of course we don't want to have military options
employed, but we must keep all options on the table," he said
when asked if the U.S. administration would be willing to drop
bombs on North Korea.
In a wide ranging question and answer session Ryan also said
he supported tighter sanctions on Iran, that the United States
wants to strike a trade deal with Britain as soon as possible,
and that he would like to see domestic tax reforms completed by
the end of the summer.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)