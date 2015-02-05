WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. lawmakers introduced
legislation on Thursday to broaden sanctions against North Korea
by imposing stiffer punishments on international companies that
do business with Pyongyang, congressional committee aides told
Reuters.
The bill would authorize sanctions on people and businesses
outside the United States, the sources said. Current sanctions
are largely focused on Americans and U.S. companies.
The initiative, sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats,
responds to concern in Congress about last year's cyberattack on
Sony Pictures, which was blamed on Pyongyang, as well
as what lawmakers see as the international failure to rein in
the reclusive state's nuclear weapons program.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)