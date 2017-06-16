WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States has
accused a Chinese-based company of acting as a front for
laundering money on behalf of a sanctioned North Korean bank and
has filed a complaint seeking $1.9 million from it, U.S.
prosecutors said on Thursday.
Mingzheng International Trading Limited has facilitated
prohibited dollar transactions through the United States on
behalf of the Foreign Trade Bank, a North Korean bank, and
laundered the proceeds, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the
District of Columbia said in a statement.
The $1.9 million forfeiture action "represents one of the
largest seizures of North Korean funds by the Department of
Justice," it said.
The sum was transacted in 2015 by Mingzheng, based in the
Chinese city of Shenyang, via wire transfers, using their
Chinese bank accounts, the statement said.
Mingzheng could not be immediately reached for comment
In March 2013, the U.S. Treasury Department placed the
Foreign Trade Bank under sanctions linked to proliferation of
weapons of mass destruction. It described the bank as a
state-owned entity that "acts as North Korea's primary foreign
exchange bank," the U.S. prosecutors' statement said.
