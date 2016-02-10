BRIEF-Tanger reports $125 mln share repurchase plan
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for legislation broadening sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program, human rights record and cyber activities, as U.S. lawmakers sought to crack down on Pyongyang for its nuclear tests.
As voting continued, the vote for the "North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act" was 93-0. The House of Representatives passed a similar bill last month.
Differences between the two are expected to be resolved quickly and Senate Democrats said they expected President Barack Obama would sign the measure into law. The White House has not threatened a veto, and a spokesman told reporters on Wednesday he did not have a response to the bill. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017