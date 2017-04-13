Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Thursday he believed the United States will consult Seoul if it is considering a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.
Yun's comments at a South Korean parliamentary hearing came amid rising tensions in the region over the possibility North Korea could conduct a new nuclear or missile test.
The possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea in response to such tests gained traction following last week's U.S. strikes against Syria, which came in retaliation for a deadly gas attack.
LONDON British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.