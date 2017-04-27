A U.S. military vehicle which is a part of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system arrives in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean and U.S. national security advisers agreed on Thursday that the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system was moving ahead smoothly, South Korea's presidential office said.

South Korea's presidential national security adviser, Kim Kwan-jin, and his U.S. counterpart, H. R. McMaster, also agreed in a phone call to swiftly take punitive measures, including new U.N. Security Council sanctions, in the event of additional provocation by North Korea, the office said.

