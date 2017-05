White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON North Korea would need to clear many conditions before a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be contemplated, the White House said on Monday.

After Trump told Bloomberg News he would be honoured to meet with Kim, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the United States would need to see North Korea's provocative behaviour ratcheted down immediately.

"Clearly conditions are not there right now," Spicer said.

