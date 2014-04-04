By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 North Korea said on
Friday that the world would have to "wait and see" when asked
for details of "a new form" of nuclear test it threatened to
carry out after the United Nations Security Council condemned
Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile launch.
North Korea (DPRK) fired two medium-range Rodong ballistic
missiles into the sea on March 26. Its first firing in four
years of mid-range missiles that can hit Japan followed a series
of short-range rocket launches over the past two months.
Members of the Security Council on March 27 condemned the
move as a violation of U.N. resolutions and that it would
continue discussions on an "appropriate response."
Pyongyang reacted on Sunday with a threat to conduct what it
called "a new form of nuclear test."
"The DPRK made it very clear, we will carry out a new form
of nuclear test. But I recommend you to wait and see what it
is," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Ri Tong Il said on
Friday during the normally reclusive state's third U.N. news
conference this year.
Ballistic missile launches are banned under U.N. Security
Council resolutions adopted in response to North Korea's
multiple nuclear tests and rocket firings. The council expanded
its existing sanctions after Pyongyang's February 2013 atomic
test, its third nuclear detonation since 2006.
The Security Council's sanctions on Pyongyang target the
country's missile and nuclear programs and attempt to punish
North Korea's reclusive leadership through a ban on the export
of luxury goods to the country.
Ri accused the United States of being "hell bent on regime
change" in North Korea by blaming its leaders for human rights
violations. He also said Washington was blocking a bid for the
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula by ignoring Pyongyang
proposals, so it can maintain military presence in the region.
U.S. 'GOING AROUND CRAZY'
"The U.S. is hell bent on eliminating the DPRK politically,
isolating DPRK economically and annihilating the DPRK
militarily," Ri told reporters. "There is a great question mark
why the U.S. is hell bent on increasing the tension, ignoring
the DPRK proposals, very important for peace and security."
The U.S. mission to the United Nations did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Ri's accusations.
U.N. rights investigators said in February that North Korean
security chiefs and possibly Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un himself
should be tried for ordering systematic torture, starvation and
killings, saying the crimes were "strikingly similar" to those
committed in World War Two.
"There is no human rights situation existing in the DPRK,"
Ri said. "The DPRK has the best social system in the world, it
is based on one family as a country, fully united around our
leadership, the people and the party."
"The U.S. is behaving as if it is a human rights judge while
it should be subjected to the International Criminal Court more
than anybody else. They made a lot of crimes," he said, citing
U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ri criticized military drills by the United States and South
Korea, called Foal Eagle and due to end on April 18. North Korea
has traditionally called for the joint exercises to be called
off, seeing them as a prelude to invasion.
"The U.S. is now going around crazy with these joint
military drills without caring about peace and security on the
Korean peninsula," Ri said.
The annual drills have been conducted for decades without a
major incident. The United States and South Korea stress that
the exercises are purely defensive and aimed at testing
readiness against any possible North Korean aggression.
