By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 North Korea said on
Friday that the world would have to "wait and see" when asked
for details of "a new form" of nuclear test it threatened to
carry out after the United Nations Security Council condemned
Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile launch.
North Korea fired two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles
into the sea on March 26. Its first firing in four years of
mid-range missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of
short-range rocket launches over the past two months.
Members of the Security Council on March 27 condemned the
move as a violation of U.N. resolutions and that it would
continue discussions on an "appropriate response."
North Korea (DPRK) reacted on Sunday with a threat to
conduct what it called "a new form of nuclear test."
"The DPRK made it very clear, we will carry out a new form
of nuclear test. But I recommend you to wait and see what it
is," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Ri Tong Il said on
Friday during the normally reclusive state's third U.N. news
conference this year.
Ballistic missile launches are banned under U.N. Security
Council resolutions adopted in response to North Korea's
multiple nuclear tests and rocket firings. The council expanded
its existing sanctions after Pyongyang's February 2013 atomic
test, its third nuclear detonation since 2006.
The Security Council's sanctions on Pyongyang target the
country's missile and nuclear programs and attempt to punish
North Korea's reclusive leadership through a ban on the export
of luxury goods to the country.
Ri accused the United States of being "hell bent on regime
change" in North Korea by blaming its leaders for human rights
violations. He also said Washington was blocking a bid for the
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula by ignoring North
Korean proposals, so it can maintain military presence in the
region.
U.S. 'GOING AROUND CRAZY'
"The U.S. is hell bent on eliminating the DPRK politically,
isolating DPRK economically and annihilating the DPRK
militarily," Ri told reporters. "There is a great question mark
why the U.S. is hell bent on increasing the tension, ignoring
the DPRK proposals, very important for peace and security."
A U.S. diplomat said that Washington had long made clear
that it was open to improved relations with North Korea if
Pyongyang lived up to its international obligations.
"North Korea's nuclear programs will not make the country
more secure. The only way for North Korea to achieve the
security and prosperity it seeks is by complying with its
international obligations and commitments," the diplomat said.
Nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia
Nonproliferation Program at the Monterey Institute of
International Studies in the United States, said North Korea's
reference to a new form of nuclear test could mean simultaneous
detonation of two or more devices as part of a program of more
intense testing expected over the next few years.
Lewis said he thought it unlikely North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un would move for the moment from underground to
atmospheric testing - something he might do to demonstrate an
ability to deploy nuclear armed missiles or artillery - for fear
of inflaming Chinese public opinion.
"He's only likely to do that ... if he no longer cares what
Beijing thinks," Lewis said. "Still, it is useful to remember
that Kim Jong Un has a number of other unpleasant provocations
from which he might choose."
While North Korea has detonated several nuclear devices,
analysts have expressed doubt that it currently has the
technical capability to reliably mount a nuclear warhead on a
missile.
Senior officials of the United States, Japan and South Korea
will meet in Washington on Monday to seek ways to persuade North
Korea to give up its atomic weapons program. The discussions
precede a visit to Asia by Obama from April 22, which will
include stops in both South Korea and Japan, where the North
Korea issue will be high on the agenda.
U.N. rights investigators said in February that North Korean
security chiefs and possibly Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un himself
should be tried for ordering systematic torture, starvation and
killings, saying the crimes were "strikingly similar" to those
committed in World War Two.
"There is no human rights situation existing in the DPRK,"
Ri said. "The DPRK has the best social system in the world, it
is based on one family as a country, fully united around our
leadership, the people and the party."
"The U.S. is behaving as if it is a human rights judge while
it should be subjected to the International Criminal Court more
than anybody else. They made a lot of crimes," he said, citing
U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ri criticized military drills by the United States and South
Korea, called Foal Eagle and due to end on April 18. North Korea
has traditionally called for the joint exercises to be called
off, seeing them as a prelude to invasion.
"The U.S. is now going around crazy with these joint
military drills without caring about peace and security on the
Korean peninsula," Ri said.
The annual drills have been conducted for decades without a
major incident. The United States and South Korea stress that
the exercises are purely defensive and aimed at testing
readiness against any possible North Korean aggression.
