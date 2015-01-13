By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 13 North Korea offered on
Tuesday to meet directly with the United States in a bid to sway
Washington after it rejected Pyongyang's proposal to suspend
nuclear tests if annual U.S. military drills with South Korea
were shelved.
North Korea's Deputy U.N. Ambassador An Myong Hun told a
news conference at the United Nations that if Pyongyang's
proposal was accepted then "many things will be possible this
year on the Korean Peninsula." He did not elaborate.
On Saturday, the U.S. State Department called the offer by
North Korea a veiled threat that inappropriately linked nuclear
tests and the joint military exercises that have been carried
out for decades.
"The government of the DPRK (North Korea) is ready to
explain its intention behind this proposal directly to the
United States. We're ready for that if the United States wants
additional explanation about our proposal," An told reporters.
An said the "meaningful and significant proposal" was made
on Friday through "appropriate channels."
"By refusing to accept our proposal ... the United States
has shown once again that they will continue to increase attack
military capabilities in South Korea while requesting us not to
have our own national defense capabilities. This is absolutely
unacceptable and cannot be justified by anything," he said.
North Korea is under an array of United Nations, U.S. and
other national sanctions for repeated nuclear and ballistic
missile tests since 2006 in defiance of international demands to
stop.
It often promises to call off nuclear and missile tests in
return for comparable steps by Washington to ease tensions. It
reached such a deal in February 2012 with the United States for
an arms tests moratorium only to scrap it two months later.
The United States and South Korea have said the annual
military drills are purely defensive, aimed at testing the
allies' readiness to confront any North Korean aggression.
Earlier on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for
East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel said the United
States has no problem talking with North Korea.
"But talking is not negotiating. And our insistence is that
North Korea come to the table prepared to honor its obligations
and commitments, prepared to take meaningful steps that
constitute credible and authentic negotiations," he said.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David
Gregorio)