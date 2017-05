North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet for contributors of the recent rocket launch, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama does plan to sign a North Korea sanctions bill, the White House said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest gave no indication of when such a measure might come.

