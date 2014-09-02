WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Securing the release of the
three Americans detained in North Korea is a top priority, the
White House said on Tuesday.
"Securing the release of U.S. citizens is a top priority,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.
"We continue to do all we can to secure their earliest possible
release."
On Monday, three American citizens detained in North Korea
appealed to the U.S government for help returning home, speaking
in rare interviews with U.S. media.
