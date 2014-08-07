BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 North Media A/S : * Q2 revenue DKK 276.9 million versus DKK 270.9 million * Q2 EBIT before special income DKK 15.0 million versus DKK 10.3 million * Says group EBIT before special items is still expected to range between DKK
50 million and DKK 75 million for 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.