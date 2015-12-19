(Recasts, adds details, Boeing statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Northrop Grumman Corp
said on Saturday that it won a U.S. Air Force contract to build
a new long-range bomber after a very thorough selection process
and it argued that a new legal brief filed by Boeing Co
had no merit.
Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday said they
would continue their protest against the Northrop contract,
which is worth about $80 billion, calling the Air Force's
acquisition process "irreparably flawed".
The losing bidders issued a joint statement saying that they
had filed a 133-page brief with the U.S. Government
Accountability Office (GAO) in response to the Air Force's
filing in the protest, which was first submitted last month.
Northrop beat out the Boeing-Lockheed team to win the
contract in October, but has had to stop working on the initial
$21.4 billion development contract until GAO issues a ruling,
which is due by Feb. 16.
Northrop said it also filed comments with the GAO,
supporting the Air Force's handling of the decision. The move
came after the Air Force's response to the protest.
No comment was immediately available from the Air Force.
"We are now even more confident that the Air Force followed
an extraordinarily thorough and careful selection process and
picked the right team in Northrop Grumman," Northrop spokesman
Randy Belote said. He did not elaborate.
He said Boeing's decision to file an additional brief with
the GAO was "a routine step, particularly at this stage in a
protest, and not in any way indicative of a meritorious
protest."
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James last month said the
Air Force followed a "very deliberate process" in awarding the
contract to Northrop, and stood by its decision.
Boeing and Lockheed could still decide to take their protest
to federal court, as Lockheed did this week in its challenge to
the Army's $6.75 billion contract award for next-generation
Humvees to Oshkosh Corp.
Lockheed said it took the step in that case after the GAO
declined to extend its review to consider additional evidence,
but GAO said the company did not submit the necessary
supplemental protest requesting the extension.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Clarke and
Stephen Powell)