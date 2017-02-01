BRIEF-Ryanair CFO says 'a little less optimistic' than rivals on summer fare levels
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan:
Feb 1 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said it along with its principal teammate British defense company BAE Systems have decided not to submit a proposal for the U.S. Air Force's $16 billion T-X Trainer program.
The companies had examined the requirements and acquisition strategy for the pilot training program and decided that it was not in the best interests of their shareholders, Northrop said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.