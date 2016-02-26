(Adds Boeing statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Deborah James on Friday unveiled the first image of a new
Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber and said it
would be designated the B-21, as losing bidder Boeing Co
said it would forego further challenges.
James revealed the first artist's rendering of the secret
bomber, an angular flying wing, at the Air Force Association's
annual Air Warfare Symposium. She said the name of the new
warplane would be chosen in a contest among service members.
The program has been shrouded in secrecy since its inception
for fear of revealing military secrets to potential enemies, and
to avoid giving the losing bidders any details before their
formal protest was rejected last week.
Northrop won a contract worth an estimated $80 billion in
October to develop and build 100 new bombers, but work on the
plane was delayed for months while federal auditors reviewed a
protest by Boeing and its key supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp
.
Boeing said on Friday it would skip any further protests
with the U.S. Government Accountability Office or in the federal
courts.
The Air Force, under pressure from lawmakers and retired Air
Force officers, has promised to release more information about
the new plane in March.
Although the program has now survived the legal protest
process, it still faces hurdles in Congress.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said on
Thursday he would block the Air Force's use of a cost-plus type
of contract for the long-range bomber since it would hold the
government responsible for cost overruns.
The Air Force says that only the engineering and development
phase of the program, valued at $21.4 billion, is structured as
a cost-plus contract with incentive fees.
Production of the first five sets of new bombers, usually
the most expensive planes in a new class of aircraft, would be
structured with a firm, fixed price, the service said.
Analysts say the program will be worth around $80 billion in
total, providing a boon to Northrop and its key suppliers, but
the Air Force has said only that it expects to pay $511 million
per plane in 2010 dollars.
John Michael Loh, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force
general, has urged the Air Force to name Northrop's suppliers to
shore up support in Congress, and avoid a rerun of the B-2
bomber program, which was scaled back from 132 planes to just
21, which drove the price of each plane sharply higher.
