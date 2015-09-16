Sept 16 Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of Global Hawk drones, said it could buy back up to an additional $4 billion worth of shares as part of a new buyback authorization.

Based on Wednesday's close of $170.96, Northrop could buy back up to roughly 12.5 percent of its outstanding shares.

The company had said in July it was on track to complete a previously announced 60 million share repurchase program by the end of the year. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)