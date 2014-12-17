WASHINGTON Dec 16 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a $657.4 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide South Korea with four RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft, the company and the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The contract, which includes two spare engines and ground control components, "will provide critically needed wide-area surveillance capability to military commanders so they can make more informed decisions," Northrop Grumman said in a statement.

The company added that it aimed to deliver the first Global Hawk in 2018.

