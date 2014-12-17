WASHINGTON Dec 16 Northrop Grumman Corp has won
a $657.4 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide
South Korea with four RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance
aircraft, the company and the Defense Department said on
Tuesday.
The contract, which includes two spare engines and ground
control components, "will provide critically needed wide-area
surveillance capability to military commanders so they can make
more informed decisions," Northrop Grumman said in a statement.
The company added that it aimed to deliver the first Global
Hawk in 2018.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; editing by Andrew Hay)