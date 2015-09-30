(Adds background about existing Northrop drone contracts)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a contract worth up to $3.2 billion for
continued development, modernization and maintenance of all U.S.
Air Force variants of the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance
plane, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The umbrella contract will allow the Air Force to order
parts and services as needed through Sept. 30, 2020, with all
work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025, the U.S. Defense
Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
Northrop builds several variants of the high-altitude
surveillance drone for the U.S. Air Force, and a maritime
surveillance version for the U.S. Navy. Company officials were
not immediately available to comment about the contract award.
A senior U.S. Air Force general this month said a new
electro-optical sensor and other upgrades for the Global Hawk
plane could cost as little as half the previous estimate of $4
billion. It not immediately clear if the
contract announced Wednesday would encompass those upgrades.
The Air Force hopes to carry out the upgrades to the Global
Hawk before it retires its aging fleet of manned U-2 spy planes
built by Lockheed Martin Corp. It says it cannot afford
two high-altitude surveillance aircraft.
The contract was awarded two years after the Air Force
sought unsuccessfully to retire most of the Global Hawk planes,
citing their high cost. U.S. lawmakers rebuffed that attempt, as
well as the Air Force's bid in last year's budget to start
retiring the U-2 fleet in fiscal 2017.
Air Force officials said they opted for Global Hawk given
sharp declines in its operating costs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Christian Plumb)